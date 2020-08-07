Entrikin, John C. 1955-2020

John Clifton Entrikin, 64, of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mosiac Life Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Tom Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the Miller Cemetery, Everest, Kansas.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Childrens Mercy and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
John was born October 26, 1955, in Potter, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Pansy (Fowler) Entrikin. He was a maintenance worker for Bunge Milling.
John enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, camping, going to the races, his dogs and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
John married Erika Coleman on July 25, 1981, she preceded him in death on September 25, 2013.
Survivors include: a daughter Tanya Smith (Dylan Smith), Atchison; a son, Dustin May, Hiawatha, Kansas; adopted daughters, Georgia Beck, Topeka, Kansas, Megan Billington, St. Joseph; Stepmother and father Maria Ruth and Robert Ingles, Baldwin, Kansas; four brothers, Buddy, Byron, Roger, Bobby Entrikin; two sisters, Dora Entrikin Miller, Nedra Sellens; 11 grandchildren, Jodi Lewis (Dre Oliver), Seth May, Katie Bug Langford, Troy May (Cheyenne McCulley), Jonni Elias, Dillon May, Hannah May (Brittany Bird), Alexis Billington, Vitaly Smith, (Hailey Kemp), Ava Smith, Cole Bell; three great-grandchildren, Rozalyn Oliver, Kynston Oliver and Adler May.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jimmy and Leroy Entrikin and a great grandchild, Royce Clifton Oliver. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.