KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nolan Ellsworth of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.
Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Severance, Kansas, he was the first of five children born to Clarence and Shirley (Coy) Ellsworth. He attended elementary schools in Severance and graduated from Denton High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he moved to San Jose, California, to work for Levi-Strauss & Co. He later returned to the St. Joseph, Missouri, area and began an apprenticeship as bricklayer in 1957. He proudly served as a member of the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1960.
He married Mary Ann Schuler on May 2, 1959, in Atchison, Kansas, and had three children (Brian, Julie, and Angela). He worked as a bricklayer for his entire life spending several years with J.G. Masonry in Atchison and D&M Masonry in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired in 1999 and celebrated 65 years with the bricklayer union in 2022.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling the United States, dining out, gardening, reading western novels, listening to music, playing cards and doing projects around the house. He recently enjoyed researching his family ancestry and loved sharing stories about his discoveries. He treasured his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Ellsworth; parents, Clarence and Shirley Ellsworth; sister, Karen Flynn; and brother, Neale Ellsworth.
He is survived by his children: son, Brian Ellsworth (Linda), daughter Julie Ellsworth (Robert Blinzler), and daughter, Angela Ellsworth (Christopher Aquino); four grandchildren: Kyle Ellsworth (Samantha), Madison Ellsworth Clifton (Andy), Ryan OConnell and Aiden Aquino; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Oliver Ellsworth; two sisters, Liane Brainard and Gerry Masero; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at The View at Briarcliff located in the Courtyard by Marriott, 4000 North Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St Judes Childrens Research Hospital; Maur Hill- Mount Academy, 1000 Green St. As published in the Atchison Globe.
