KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nolan Ellsworth of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.

Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Severance, Kansas, he was the first of five children born to Clarence and Shirley (Coy) Ellsworth. He attended elementary schools in Severance and graduated from Denton High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he moved to San Jose, California, to work for Levi-Strauss & Co. He later returned to the St. Joseph, Missouri, area and began an apprenticeship as bricklayer in 1957. He proudly served as a member of the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1960.

