ST. JOSEPH, Mo. William Bill Lewis Ellis, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 19, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Jesse and Minnie (Brown) Ellis.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1962, where he earned state track medals in the pole vault and played on the football team with his brothers, Jessie and Norman.
Bill married June Marie Harris in 1962, and they later divorced. She preceded him in death in Feb. 2014.
He married Linda E. Tull on Nov. 25, 1987. They later divorced.
He worked for Rockwell Foundry for eight years, then as a Car Man for Union Pacific Railroad for 28 years.
Bill loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, going to the apple orchard and Walmart and getting ice cream at Dairy Queen. He also loved watching the Chiefs and Royals, playing Powerball and the lottery, taking photos of the family, and cooking for the holidays especially making popcorn balls.
He was always busy with yardwork, gardening, building and fixing things. Bill helped everyone he could, especially his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his son, William Lewis Ellis; his parents; and brothers, Jessie, Norman and Clyde Ellis.
Survivors include: his children: Jesse Ellis, Eddie Ellis (Shannon), Billie Ellis (Anthony Howard), Amanda Rogers (J.R.), Jennifer Smith (John), Kari Bartram (Tim) and Jason Harris (Rhonda); grandchildren: Jesse Ellis Jr., Dalton Ellis (Emily Cox), Gage Ellis, Haley Bellomy, Amber Barnes (Justin), Brandon Jenkins (Crystal), Edward Ellis Jr., Brooke Ellis, Breawna Ellis, Preston Ellis, Tyler Ellis, Eldon Ellis, Cheyanna Ashler, Alissa Zahner, Marc Ferguson, DeMare Howard, LaMiyah Howard; Rochelle King (Michael McGaughy), Natasha King (Daniel Ottison), Darci Bonham (Heath), Annie Smith (Tim), Casper Harris, Dylan Thornton, Jacob Negozio, Shane Schmidt, Shooter Harris, Archer Harris, and Hunter Harris; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Ellis (Jennie); former wife, Linda Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
