Ellerman, Robert F. 1933-2023

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Robert Franklin Ellerman, 89 of Nortonville, Kansas, died April 3, 2023, in Oskaloosa, Kansas.

Graveside service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Nortonville Cemetery in Nortonville, with Rev. Robert McGuire officiating the service. Memorials are suggested to the Nortonville Christian Church in Nortonville.

