Ellerman, Robert F. 1933-2023

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Robert Franklin Ellerman, 89 of Nortonville, Kansas, died April 3, 2023, in Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Graveside service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Nortonville Cemetery in Nortonville, with Rev. Robert McGuire officiating the service. Memorials are suggested to the Nortonville Christian Church in Nortonville.
Robert was born on Sept. 10, 1933, in Nortonville, the son of Orville and Geneva (Speck) Ellerman. He married Mildred Pate on March 16, 1956. He was a member of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and served over the years as a teacher, Deacon and Elder.
He is survived by his wife Mildred, two sons; Richard (Erin) Ellerman and David (Dawn) Ellerman; four grandchildren, Ian Ellerman, Kristin McGuire, Mitchell Ellerman, Cassie Coder; two great-grandchildren, Paislee Coder and Korie Coder; three sisters, Betty Larkin, Marilyn Wright and Marjorie Bishop.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Ellerman. As published in the Atchison Globe.
