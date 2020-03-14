Mary Jane Ellerman
19382020
ATCHISON, Kan. Mary Jane (Gore) Ellerman, 81, passed away March 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jane was born on Aug. 9, 1938, to Mitchell and Evelyn (Nottingham) Gore, in Atchison County.
She and William S. Ellerman, were united in marriage on Oct. 24, 1959, in Nortonville, Kansas.
Mr. Ellerman preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2018.
Mary Jane graduated from Missouri Methodist Nursing School in 1959, and began her nursing career at the Atchison Hospital, until she retired in 1990. She then worked as a director of nursing at Atchison Medicalodge, Country Care Nursing Home, in Easton, Kansas, and Village Villa, in Nortonville, Kansas, until her final retirement to spend time with her family.
She is survived by: three sons: William and Mary, Chester, Virgina, Thomas and Shannon, Atchison, and James and Julia, Lancaster, Kansas; and one daughter, Jane and Jim Bartlett, Atchison; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Gore Ernzen, Atchison, and Virginia Gore Blackman, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by: her parents, Mitchell and Evelyn Gore; and her husband, William.
Mary Jane has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
No formal services will be held.
A register book will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.