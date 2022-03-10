Ellerman, Charlotte A. 1934-2022

HORTON, Kan. Charlotte Ann (Holleneck) Ellerman passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Charlotte was born on April 8, 1934, in Horton, to Clarence and Martha Hollenbeck
Charlotte is preceded in death by: her parents, Clarence and Martha Hollenbeck; husband, David Ellerman; and sister, Connie Hatchell Hankes.
Charlotte is survived by: her sons, Allen (Shirley) Harter of Fremond, Nebraska and Jerry (Janet) Ellerman of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters: Sheila (Ronnie) Bilderback of Atchison, Julie Harter of Lancaster, Kansas and Mary Ellerman of Fremont; brother, Don Holenbeck of Effingham, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Evergreen Cemetery in Effingham, for family and friends. As published in the Atchison Globe.
