Elias, William H. 1932-2022

HORTON, Kan. William Hubert Elias, 89, widower of Julie Elias, passed away on April 21, 2022.
Born in Horton on Aug. 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Hubert and Agnes Elias. He was the oldest of seven children and grew up on the family farm in Kansas.
After serving in the Air Force, he attended the University of Kansas under the GI Bill and graduated as an electrical engineer. He was a loving husband and a devoted father to his six children.
William is survived by: his children: Nancy Miller, Shirley Youngblood, Karen Sexton, David Elias (Mary), Mary Fincannon (Kevin) and Danny Elias; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mary Kay Elias (Lee), Sr., Therese Elias, OSB, Anne McNulty (Tim), Charles Elias and Dorothy Lickteig (Wayne).
In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, John and great-grandson, William.
William retired from Cornell Dubilier and began his own company, BACE Technologies, in 1991, where he designed a flat, medical grade capacitor. Maven Capacitors was established in Liberty, South Carolina, to manufacture the flat capacitor which was used in an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). In 1996, this ICD became the thinnest, most powerful pectorally implanted ICD available in the U.S. This technology has continued to provide numerous jobs for the community, where later prototypes are still being developed and manufactured in Liberty.
A private Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, held at St. Pauls Catholic Church in Seneca, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. As published in the Atchison Globe.
