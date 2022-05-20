Elias, Robert 1970-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Robert Rob Elias, 51, of Valley Falls, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, due to an automobile accident on Kansas Highway 4, two miles north of Meriden, Kansas.
Rob was born on Oct. 7, 1970, in Atchison, the son of Donald D. Grub and Judy (Erpelding) Elias.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1990. He attended the Northeast Kansas Area Vo-technical School, completing the electrical program.
Rob worked as a Master Electrician for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Topeka, Kansas, since June of 2007.
He was a past member of the Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, was a current member of the Steel Workers Local Union # 307 and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and classic cars, including his 1971 Chevy.
Rob was always attending his childrens sporting events and activities. He enjoyed watching the Valley Falls Dragons High School Baseball Team, spending time with his family, including his nieces, nephews and great nephews.
He was married to Carolyn Kearney on May 26, 2001. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Quincie Elias; a son, Denten Elias, both of the home; his mother, Judy Elias Kramer, Cummings, Kansas; a sister, Michelle (John Hotham) Phillips, Atchison; six sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law; Godmother, Janet Elias, Joplin, Missouri; and Godfather, Ron Erpelding, Atchison; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and four great-nephews.
His father, Grub Elias; brother, Ed Elias; grandparents, Alfred and Rosemary Elias, and Lawrence and Catherine Erpelding; a brother-in-law, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Valley Falls High School, East Gym 700 Oak St, Valley Falls, KS 66088, with Fr. Lazar Carasala officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Anns Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas.
A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 8:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials to the Elias Childrens Education Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
