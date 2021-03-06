Elias, Julie A. 1958-2021

Julie Ann Elias, 62 of Atchison, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Pastor Brad Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Achievement Services of Atchison and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Julie was born August 19, 1958, in Atchison, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Hatchell) Trower. She graduated from Atchison High School and attended Northwest Missouri Community College for cosmetology. Julie was a cosmetologist and worked at various salons, Pattys Hair Shop, Top of the Line and Hair Loft. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and spending time with family and grandchildren.
Julie married Raymond Elias on July 31, 1976, he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2017.
Survivors include her son, Jerad (Cyndi Wyatt) Elias, Atchison; a daughter, Monica and Michael Linck, Atchison; two brothers, John (Mary) Trower, Jr., Atchison, Tim (Rosie) Trower, Atchison; two sisters, Sheila Trower, Wichita, Kansas, Melody Trower, Wichita; seven grandchildren; two great- grandchildren with one great-grandchild on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eric Elias; a brother, Dean Trower; and a sister Karen Jantz. As published in the Atchison Globe.
