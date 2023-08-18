Elias, Hubert C. 1943-2023

Hubert Charles Chuck Elias, 80, loving husband, father, teacher, caregiver, beekeeper, and friend, of Atchison, died at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the St. Joseph Church, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, O.S.B. as Celebrant.

To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Elias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.