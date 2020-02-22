Elias, Eric J. 1977-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Eric Jason Elias, 43, Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Eric was born Jan. 17, 1977, in Atchison, the son of Raymond and Julie (Trower) Elias.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1996.
Eric was employed by the Achievement services.
He was a member of the Atchison Train Club and participated in the Special Olympics.
Eric enjoyed baseball, bowling, fishing, riding tractors, music, especially Lakefest. He loved volunteering and people.
Survivors include: his mother, Julie Elias, Atchison; a brother, Jerad Elias and Kathy Harris, Atchison; a sister, Monica and Michael Linck, Atchison; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his father; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Rosemary Elias; maternal grandparents, John and Bonnie Trower.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Atchison Achievements Services, American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
