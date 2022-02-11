Ehret, Marion L. 1930-2022

Marion Louise Ehret, 91, of Atchison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at GranVillas, Atchison.
Marion was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Atchison, the daughter of Fred and Violet (Carlson) Martin.
She worked as a receptionist for Radke Orthodontist and was a bookkeeper for George Diebolts, and Mary Carol Garrity at Nell Hills, along with a helper at the Atchison YMCA.
Marion was a member of the First Christian Church, where she was very involved in the choir and helping with events and funeral dinners, a tireless volunteer in the life of the church. Marion was an avid sports watcher, especially for the K-State Wildcats, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
Marion married Delbert Dub Ehret on June 6, 1950; he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2019.
Survivors include: a son, Martin and Leslie Ehret, Wichita, Kansas; Sara Laurie, Atchison, Nancy and Timothy Beattie, Olathe, Kansas; a brother, John and Phyllis Martin Deephaven, Minnesota; grandchildren: Beth Galley, Paul Ehret, Megan Day, Bree Ederer, Lindsay Thomas, Whitney Ehret, Brooke Genail, Allison Laurie; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded by: her parents; a daughter, Deborah Ehret-Reyes; and a sister, Marjorie Wheeler.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the First Christian Church with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church or Atchison YMCA or Mt. Vernon Cemetery and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolence may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
