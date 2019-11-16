Ehret, Delbert G. Dub 1923-2019

Delbert G. Dub Ehret, 96, longtime Atchison resident, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Nov. 14, 2019.
Dub was born on Oct. 4, 1923, to Fred and Mae (Spilman) Ehret, in St. Joseph.
Dub shared a birthday with his beautiful bride, Marion (Martin), whom he married, on June 6, 1950, at Saint Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison.
She survives in the home.
Dub graduated from the Atchison High School in 1941, he then attended and played football for Saint Benedicts College for two years, before being drafted into the Air Force in 1943.
In 1946, Dub attended Kansas State University, in Manhattan, where he earned a bachelors degree in physical education.
He has continued to support the Wildcats throughout his life as a longtime season ticket holder.
Dub returned to Atchison in 1949, the local YMCA was in need of help and thats when he was offered a full time job.
Dub gave Marion the choice of moving to South Dakota, as originally planned for a job with the VA, or to stay in Atchison. They chose to make Atchison their home and he became the executive secretary of the YMCA.
He retired from the YMCA, after 39 years of service, in 1988.
Dub is most well known as the originator of the Boundary Waters canoe trips. In 1958, the first group of Atchison campers, eight youth and two adults went north. Since that time, Dub has led more than 650 campers to Ely and on into the BWCA. In total, he led over 160 versions of these camping trips, making his final trek into his beloved Boundary Waters in 2001.
Later in his career, he hung up the tents and started taking fly in trips with the older men staying in cabins, at Lake Harris, in Ontario. Over 160 adults have experienced this fly in experience. He took his final trip up north in 2015, at the age of 91.
Dub was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, where he most recently served as Elder Emeritus.
He was a member of Rotary Club and School board for eight years.
He enjoyed attending coffee club every morning at McDonalds and lunch with his fishing buddies at Paoluccis on Tuesdays.
Additional survivors include: a son, Marty (Leslie) Ehret, Wichita; and two daughters, Nancy (Timothy) Beattie, Olathe, and Sara Laurie, Atchison; eight grandchildren: Beth Galley, Paul Ehret, Megan Day, Bree Ederer, Lindsay Thomas, Whitney Ehret, Brooke Genail and Allison Laurie; and 16 great-grandchildren.
His parents; and a daughter, Deborah Ehret-Reyes, preceded him in death.
Private family burial of cremated remains will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First Christian Church, Atchison, with the Rev. Matt Broxterman officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the ceremony, starting at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Atchison Family YMCA, the First Christian Church or the Mount Vernon Cemetery, they may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
