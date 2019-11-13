James A. Edwards
Gladstone, Mo. James A. Edwards, 87, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gladstone.
Visitation: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, in Platte City, Missouri.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Northland Baptist Church, Kansas City, Missouri.
Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, in Weston, Missouri.
Memorial contributions to: Nashua Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, 816-858-2129.
www.rollinsfunerlahome.net As published in the Atchison Globe.
