Eccher, Barbara A. 1936-2023

Barbara A. Eccher, 86, Atchison, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Atchison Senior Village.
Barbie was born March 26,1936, in Atchison, the daughter of Edmond T. Eccher and Anna J. (Evans) Eccher. She attended St. Joseph Grade School.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Atchison.
Barbie lived at the Achievement Services group home for 30 years before moving to Senior Village in 2016. She loved socializing with her co-workers at Achievement Services and later, the residents and staff at Senior Village. She was especially fond of the bus trips around Atchison.
Survivors include 11 nieces and nine nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters: Virginia Beck, Patricia Rindom, Donna Armontrout; and brothers, Richard, Al and Gerald.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Services will commence at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Senior Village or the Atchison Achievement Services and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
