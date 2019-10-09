MILTONVALE, Kan.
Linda Eaton, 68, died Sept. 12, 2019.
She was born March 7, 1951, to Carl and Geraldine (Wilhelm) Schmelzle.
Survivors: husband, Terry Eaton; mother, Geraldine Schmelzle; a daughter; two sons; three stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers; and three sisters.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Phelps Funeral Home, in Miltonvale.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
