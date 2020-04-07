KANSAS CITY, Kan. Richard Lewis Earp, 66, of Kansas City, formerly Horton, Kansas, passed away March 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Richard was born in Atchison, Kansass, to Kenny and Shirley (Lash) Earp, on Sept. 8, 1953.
He graduated from Horton High School in 1971.
He married Mary Carla Lednicky, on Sept. 2, 1972.
They resided in Wichita, Kansas, while Rick proudly served in the United States Air Force, from 1972 to 1978.
From 1980 to 1987 Rick and his father, Kenny, owned and operated Earps Body Shop ,in Horton.
Rick and his family relocated to Oskaloosa, Kansas, in 1989, and he worked with his uncle, Ken Lash, at Orr Radiator Shop for several years.
Rick is survived by: his wife, Mary Carla Earp, of the home; a daughter, Rebecca (Doug) Pratt, of Basehor; a son, John Earp (Joe Anthony), of Kansas City; five grandchildren: Caleb, Savannah, and Justin Earp, Taylor and Morgan Pratt.
Other survivors include: his mother and father, Shirley and Kenny Earp, of Horton; sister, Adena (Gordon) Toms, of Atchison; sister, Kathy (Don) Camblin, of Everest; brother, Steve Earp, of Lawrence.
Rick is preceded in death by a son, Ryan Earp.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.