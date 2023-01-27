Roberta B. Eagle, 83, Atchison, Kansas, went to be with her Savior, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor Seth Montgomery officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, Ja. 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimers Association and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Roberta was born July 18, 1939, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of Robert A. and Sarah (Johnson) Ross.
She and George Eagle were united in marriage on Feb. 25, 1956, at the Stanwood Church in Tonganoxie, Kansas. Mr. Eagle preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2016.
Roberta worked many factory jobs over her career. She truly enjoyed milking on her dairy farm, but her favorite job was helping babysit her grandchildren.
She had many hobbies including sewing and embroidering, she made many baby blankets over the years. Roberta was fond of playing BINGO and enjoyed her trips to the library as she was an avid reader. Though she had many interests her true passion was her family, she loved to cook for them and spend time with all of them especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Wanda Parker, Atchison, Patricia (David) Wiesinger, Effingham, Kansas, Debbie Huss, Nortonville, Kansas; four sons, Allen (Debbie) Eagle, Effingham, James (Sheila) Eagle, Effingham, Steven (Rhonda) Eagle, Winchester, Kansas, Robert (Tiffany) Eagle, Effingham; two brothers, Richard (Janice) Ross, Bob Ross; a sister, Ottilla (Ray) Hicks; and a brother-in-law, Don Bullard; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three great-grandsons, Austen James VanDruff, Bradley Allen Kaser, Brody Edward Younkin; a son-in-law, Jerry Parker; a sister, Patricia Bullard; and two sisters-in-law, Ina and Mary Ross. As published in the Atchison Globe.
