Duttweiler, Eunice V. 1933-2022

Eunice Velma Duttweiler, 89, of Atchison, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Eunice was born Jan. 25, 1933 in Troy, Kansas, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Benitz) Gaul.
She went to grade school and high school in Severance, Kansas. Eunice was a cheerleader in high school, played basketball and sang in a girls choir in school.
She took a correspondence course in accounting from Emporia State College. After graduation, she worked at Dannen Mills Office, St. Joseph. In 1954, she moved to Atchison and worked in the County Treasurys Office for seven-and- -half years, Meyer Nuzum and Stechers Accounting Firm and finally in the payroll office at Midwest Grain Products for 21 years.
She also worked part time as a tour guide at Cray Museum. In 1995, she took over the Sugar Cone Ice Cream Store in East Atchison, Missouri and ran that for 28 years, along with Quality Fireworks and Dees Christmas Trees.
Eunice and her husband owned rental property in Atchison and Missouri and worked hard on that to keep things going. She traveled many places with her husband in Masonic functions. She was a member of Martha Washington Chapter #215, Atchison Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Matron many times and held many other offices. She was Past Grand Adah of the Grand Chapter of Kansas from 1980 to 1981. Past Grand Representative of Vermont in Kansas OES and had many committee appointments in Grand Chapter OES. Eunice was also Past Supreme Officer in the Supreme Assembly, Order of Beauceant. She was a member of Social Order of the Beauceat Assembly No. 24, Topeka, Kansas and dual member with Social Order of the Beauceat St. Joseph Assemble No. 123, St. Joseph. In 1997, Eunice and her husband traveled with the Knights Templars on a tour to the Holy Land, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
In 2007, in celebration of their 50 years of marriage, traveled to England, France, Switzerland and Italy.
Eunice married Deeis Duttweiler on Feb. 19, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison. Both are members of St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison, where Eunice served on Church Council, Social Ministry, fundraisers and funeral dinners.
Her husband, Dee, of 66 years, survives of the home. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded her in death were: her parents, Herman and Martha Gaul; two brothers, Norman Gaul and Edgar Gaul; a sister, Lorene Rawles; and in-laws, Fred and Irena Duttweiler.
Eunice loved to meet new people and never met a stranger, always had a smile on her face.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday June 30, 2022, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.
Burial will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
