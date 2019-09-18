Durkin, Annabel J. 1930-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Annabel Annie Durkin, 89, of Atchison, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Atchison hospital, surrounded by her family.
Annabel J. Hooper was born on July 26, 1930, in Atchison, the daughter of Howard L. and Clara May (Cook) Hooper Sr.
She attended Franklin Grade School and Sacred Heart Grade School, before graduating from Atchison High School, in 1947.
Annie worked at Kansas Power & Light, from 1947 until 1951, as a clerk and a member of the womens company bowling team.
After raising their four children, she returned to work in 1971, and was employed at Ramsays Department Store and The Treasure Trove, until 1975.
Her favorite job was working as a clerk for the Atchison County Appraisers Office, from 1975 to her retirement in 1995.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart/St. Josephs Parishes and member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
In her early years, she and her family enjoyed visiting her Uncle Ed Koch, at his house, in Empire, Colorado.
She was the family historian, loved family trips to the Ozarks, boating, camping, taking pictures, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Annie was married to Robert W. Bob Durkin Sr. on June 5, 1950, at St. Josephs Church, Atchison. Mr. Durkin preceded her in death on June 27, 1997.
Survivors include: a daughter, Debra (Rich) Clem, Lancaster, Kansas; two sons, Stephen F. (Bobe) Durkin and Michael L. (Tammy) Durkin; and a daughter-in-law, Sue Durkin, all of Atchison; 10 grandchildren: Kelli Durkin, Brett (Rebecca) Clem, Stefanie (Steven) Gardner, Jaime (Ryan) Swendson, Stevie (Nikki) Durkin, Sean (Kendra) Durkin, Cara (BJ) Speer, Heather (Brandon) Thummel, Chris Durkin and Will Durkin; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded her in death by: her parents; husband; son, Robert W. Bob Durkin Jr.; sister, Joyce Hooper; and brother, Howard Hooper II.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, with Father Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as Celebrant.
Burial will follow at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
A parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
