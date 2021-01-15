Dunster, Barbara A. 1933-2021

AUGUSTINE, Fla. With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Dunster, 87 years old, of St. Augustine, Florida. Barbara was born on Nov. 2, 1933, in Atchison, Kansas, to the late Walter Doc and Dorothy Davenport. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Jan. 12, 2021.
Barbara graduated from Atchison High School in 1951 and went on to attend Washburn University. She was a member of the Alpha PHI Sorority. In 1956, she married Robert Lee Dunster. They were married for 42 years and had four children, Diana, Steven, Charles, and Jeffery.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband; an infant son; parents; and an infant grandson.
Barbara is survived by her children, Diana and Scott Gray, Charles Dunster and Gibbs Moore, Jeffery Dunster; her precious grandchildren, Christina, Jacob, Rocky, Michael, Delaney, Shannon, Robert and Violet.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/or St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate in memory of Barbara.
St Johns Family Funeral Home, St Augustine, Florida is in charge of the arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
