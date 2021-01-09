Duling, Joseph D. 1948-2021

Joseph Dale Duling, 72, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital of Atchison.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Eskridge, Kansas, Cemetery. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Macular Degeneration Foundation and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas, Atchison, KS 66002, who is handling the arrangements. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Joseph was born at home on May 21, 1948, in Eskridge, the son of Warren and Thelma (Jermyn) Duling. He graduated from Eskridge High School in 1966. Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force in October of 1966 and served until March 1967 when he was honorably discharged due to medical reasons. Joseph worked for the Kansas Highway Department of Transportation for over 40 years in the State Office Building in Topeka where he printed up the blue prints for many highway projects. Joseph was a former member of the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Eskridge.
Joseph is survived by two sisters, Mary (Chuck) VanPetten, Atchison, and Susan (Steve) Nolte, Dahlonega, Georgia; sister-in-law, Sherry Duling, Michigan Valley, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Duling. As published in the Atchison Globe.
