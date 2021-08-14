Dorothy M. Dudley
1931-2021
Dorothy Mary Magdelene Duckey Dudley, 89, died Aug. 6, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Three days later, Aug. 9, 2021, her husband, William Bill Dudley, Jr., 96, also known as Dud, died at Atchison Amberwell Hospital; they were both lifelong residents of Atchison.
Dorothy was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Atchison, the daughter of James Oliver Burton, Sr. and Mildred Brown.
She attended Lincoln School in Atchison.
William was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Atchison, the son of William Dudley, Sr. and Janie Woodyard.
He attended Lincoln School and then joined the United States Army, to serve in World War II.
He then returned home to marry the love of his life, Dorothy Burton and just celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on May 3, 2021.
Their marriage was truly a testament of love, commitment and caring lead by faith. From this marriage, they were blessed with five children.
Bill began his employment for Coopers Foundry, was a mechanic for Red-E-Mix Concrete and was a supervisor for the City of Atchison Parks and Recreation, until he retired in 1987.
Dorothy worked many years for the John Adair Sr. family, developing a close and lasting relationship with the Adair children.
After retiring, Dorothy became a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and carrying for her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed being a foster parent.
They were members of Shiloh Baptist Church, formerly Zion Baptist Church. Dorothy was an active and faithful member of the church. She served on the Usher board, kitchen committee and sang in the church choir. Bill held many positions in the church, including deacon and musician. He loved to play harmonica and was requested to play on various church programs.
Dorothy believed and lived her life putting God first, family second and herself last. She was also willing to help anyone who needed it.
Bill loved fishing, enjoyed working on cars, umpiring, being a foster parent and a great well-known respected citizen of Atchison. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing and visiting family.
They are survived by: their children: William H. (Marcia) Dudley, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lonnie Dudley, Atchison, Martha (Steve) Wilson, Atchison and Maxine (Rickey) Ross, Atchison; 26 grandchildren; 55 great- grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and several close friends, that were considered as family.
Additionally, Bill is survived by his sister, Arthene Hunter, Atchison.
Dorothy was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Delores Downing; two brothers, James Oliver Burton, Jr. and Harry Burton, Sr.; her son, Ralph A. Dudley; grandson, Tyrone Tyler; and granddaughter, Tonda Dudley.
Preceding William in death are: his parents, his wife of 74 years, Dorothy; a son, Ralph A. Dudley; two grandchildren, Tyronne Tyler and Tonda Dudley; five sisters: Elizabeth Lizzy Churchill, Lilly Churchill, Carrie Ann Snoddy, Louise Ross, Jeanette Dudley and Madge Ross; and three brothers: Clarence Dudley, James, Teensy Dudley and Ralph Dudley.
Private Family Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, to sign the register book.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiloh Baptist Church and cards and condolences may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
