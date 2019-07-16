Jaiden Matthew Drimmel, 21, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in St. Joseph, Missouril
Memorial visitation services will be 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Survivors include: his father, Michael A. Drimmel, Atchison; a brother, Michael A. Drimmel, Jr., Atchison; a step-sister, Tory; his paternal grandmother, Andy Reyes, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
