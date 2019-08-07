Drimmel, Jaiden M. 1998-2019

GARNETT, Kan. Jaiden Matthew Drimmel, age 21 of Garnett, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in St. Joseph.
Jaiden was born on March 21, 1998 in Ottawa, Kansas to Michael A. Drimmel and Dana L. (Brown) Drimmel. He attended schools in Garnett, at Garnett Elementary Center and Anderson County Junior/Senior High School.
Jaiden was a high-spirited, spontaneous young man with a big heart, quick wit, and a deadpan sense of humor that could cheer up the somberest of crowds and make him the life of the party; although he could also be reserved and introspective, at times.
Jaiden was usually game for just about anything, and he enjoyed fishing, bowling, horseback riding, video games, wrestling, archery, board games like RISK and Monopoly, playing silly pranks on his friends, dogs, story telling, and reminiscing about his much-loved late mother, and keeping her memory alive. Just about the only things that Jaiden despised were algebra and vegetables. He had once wished to become a marine biologist.
Jaiden was preceded in death by: his mother, Dana Brown Drimmel; his paternal grandfather, Larry Drimmel; and an infant cousin, Bristol Dana Brown.
He is survived by: his father, Michael A. Drimmel, Sr. of Atchison, Kansas; two siblings, his older brother, Michael A. Drimmel, Jr. (and wife, Heather) of Atchison, and his older sister, Victoria Graika, formerly of Garnett; his paternal grandmother, Andrea Reyes of Atchison; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Brown Black (and husband, Art) of Garnett; his maternal grandfather, Lyle Brown of Richmond, Kansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as friends that Jaiden considered family who all miss and love him very dearly.
Memorial services were Friday, July 19. Donations can be made in Jaidens memory to the charity of your choice, especially to organizations who help at-risk youth or battered women. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.