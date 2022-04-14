Dwight Andrew Downing Sr., known around town as Hoodie, age 72, closed his eyes on April 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home, after a life well lived.
He was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Atchison, to George and Naomi Downing.
After graduating from Atchison High School in 1967, Dwight joined the United States Navy and served for four years.
Dwight was lively, full of humor and was always coming up with witty sayings. He also had the biggest heart, and would give and do anything for others.
His love of fishing turned into a lifelong hobby, where he would spend hours on the banks by himself or with one of his many fishing buddies. Dwight was also a great hunter and enjoyed hunting mushrooms, rabbits and squirrels.
Dwight was preceded in death by: his wife, Beverly; parents, George and Naomi; sister, Georgia; son, Vincent; and son-in-law, Darrell.
Dwight will be lovingly remembered by: his daughters: Sheila, Allison and Veronica; sons, Dwight Jr. and Phillip; sisters, Sarah and Angela; and bonus brother, Steve. He will also be deeply missed by: his 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Second Christian Church with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. As published in the Atchison Globe.
