Matthew James Downing, age 71, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Atchison Hospital in Atchison.
Matthew "Chic" Downing was born on Nov. 17, 1949, to the late Matthew Downing and Delores (Dale) Downing.
Chic attended Martin East/West Elementary Schools, Atchison Junior High, and Atchison Senior High Schools, of Atchison. Additionally, he completed his Bachelors Degree in 1972 at Benedictine College, Atchison.
Chic married Shirley (Campbell) Downing on Aug. 31, 1968. They divorced in 1991 and remained close until Shirley passed on Jan. 2, 2017.
In 1972, Chic was drafted to the New York Knicks and was a finalist for the Mens Pan-American Basketball Team. New York was only a short-term stop as he made the decision to return home. He began his career at Atchison High School as a teacher and boys basketball coach. He worked there from 1973 until retiring from USD 409 in 1991. Chic also spent several years working for the State of Kansas as the Recreation Director at The Atchison Juvenile Detention Center and as an umpire and official for the Atchison Recreation Department.
Chic is recognized throughout the midwest for his dominance as a basketball player, coach and elite slow-pitch softball player. His accomplishments include, but are not limited to, being a 4-Time NAIA All-American basketball player at Benedictine College, winning six Kansas state basketball titles, two as a player and four as a coach at Atchison High, and earning six Hall of Fame Inductions.
What he did on the basketball floor and softball field does not characterize Chic fully.
He was known and loved by many and shared friendships with even more. His relationships with classmates, former teammates, former players, and former students are personal to each and held in high regard. He touched the lives of all that came into contact with him. Chic loved attending as many events involving his children and grandchildren as he could. He also enjoyed dominoes, bid whist, blackjack, and his daily trips to Walmart to socialize.
Chic was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew (Junie) and Delores Downing; two sisters, Vicky Downing and Rogena Richards; and one son, Tyson Kyle Downing.
Chic is survived by his six children, Matthew Cougar (Leslie) Downing, Lawrence, Kansas, Clifford Par (Catreece) Downing, Olathe, Kansas, Shauna Downing (Errol Clutch Copeland), Lawrence, Shaye Downing, Lawrence, Sher Downing, San Diego, California, Jaurrice Maag-Downing, Atchison; one sister, Mildred (Tootie) Birch, Atchison; 28 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Also left to cherish his memory are his honorary children: John Robinson, Talsa Hutchinson, Cecilia Alex Westmoreland, Patience Shields, Candace Shields, and Tiffany Cornejo; and his six honorary grandchildren.
Cremation is planned. Members of the public wishing to pay final respects will be welcomed by Matthew Cougar Downing on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a separate time. Details are still pending. As published in the Atchison Globe.
