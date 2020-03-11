Downing-Campbell, Karen S. 1960-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Karen Sue Downing-Campbell, 59, Atchison, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Karen was born July 5, 1960, in Atchison, the daughter of Clifford Arthur Downing Sr. and Ethel Marie Kelley Downing.
She attended elementary schools at Martin East, and Martin West and graduated from Atchison High School in 1978. She then attended Missouri Western College, in St. Joseph.
Karen was employed as a manager of the mens department, for 23 years at Walmart.
She was a member of Kingdom Harvest, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Survivors include: a son, Kasey (Hannah) Campbell, Atchison; two daughters, LaTisha Downing, Atchison, and Kerra J. Downing, Atchison; four brothers: Paul Richard (Elizabeth) Tucker, Omaha, Nebraska, Keith A. (Elizabeth) Downing, Aurora, Colorado, Kevin A. (Traci) Downing, Topeka, Kansas, and Kurtis A. (Irasa) Downing, Wildwood, Missouri; three sisters: Mary Moss, Atchison, Leatrice A. (Jerome) Whitney, Denver, Colorado, and Janice L. (Paul) Spearman, Country Club, Missouri; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Clifford A. Downing Jr.; and a sister, Elnora L. Downing.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Second Christian Church, with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating.
Inurnment will follow, in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Second Christian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Foundation, and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom the final care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
