Bertha Lou Darlene (Dryer) Dowell died on Nov. 21, 2022, in Atchison, at the age of 89.
Bertha was a Christian, wife, mother, homemaker, nurse, farmer and storyteller. She was born athome Dec. 8, 1932, in Mt. Leonard, Missouri, the youngest of nine siblings.
She graduated fromMalta Bend High School in Saline County Missouri and later, in her mid thirties, graduated at the topof her LPN class at the Jennie Lund School of Nursing in Independence, Missouri. Her proudest nursing accomplishment was serving as a private duty nurse to Bess Truman at the historic Truman home, in the late 70s and early 80s.
She was married to Rex Dowell in Independence, on Jan. 12, 1952. They had a daughter and two sons. Her family was always her highest priority, and she loved to keep up with what was going on with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She and Rex took in many foster kids, specializing in neglected and abused infants with medical needs. The family raised several hundred cattle during the years they were farming. She named them all and kept a detailed description and record for each one. They were delicious.
A long time member of First Baptist Church of Lees Summit, Missouri, she was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atchison.
Bertha taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Sunbeams and played piano. She was a regular worship attendee, dedicated tither and served in many different capacities at several Baptist churches over the years. She read through the entire Bible over 14 times and more importantly, took it to heart in her own life. She lived a life of daily prayer for her friends, family and world. Amazingly, she also had time to read over 2000 romance novels. 89 years is a long time. She also enjoyed biography, history and inspirational works.
She loved to talk with herfriends, family, caregivers and acquaintances, sometimes maintaining conversations for hours at a time. The Dryer/Hawkins family was famous for its storytelling. Rex became disabled with Parkinsons Disease, but in retirement they enjoyed traveling all over the country. She spent many years helping Rex cope with his illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Daniel Benjamin and Martha Jane Dryer; husband, Rex Dowell; sister, Laverta VanBuskirk; brothers: Jesse, Lester, Isaac, Lloyd, John, Archie and James Dryer; and great-grandson, Nathaniel Schultze.
She is survived by: daughter, Debi Schultze and her husband, Phil; son, Ralph and his wife, Jean; son, Russell and his wife, Mary Jo; grandson, Daniel Schultze and his wife, Christina, and their children, Phillip and Alexandra; grandson, Matthew Schultzeand his wife, Christy and their children: Jack, Samuel and Matilyn; granddaughter, Molly Dowell Baumand her wife, Robin and their children, DD and Anneliese; grandaughter, Martha Dowell and her husband, Alex Denton and their children, August and Judah; grandson, Ryan Dowell and granddaughter, Sarah Dowell.
The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, (Berthas 90th birthday) at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Visitation starts at 1 p.m.
Memorial service is at 2 p.m.
There will be birthday cake and party favors immediately following.
Memorial donations will be divided between Mt. Leonard Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Dowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.