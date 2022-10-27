Dove, Donald R. 1942-2022

Donald R. Dove, 80, Atchison, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence.
Don was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Henry and Margeret White Dove. He attended Atchison Public Schools, graduating from Atchison High School.
He and Phyllis Grinlinton were united in marriage on Jan. 23, 1965, at St. Josephs Church in Atchison. She preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2017.
Don served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge.
He was employed as an electrician with Midwest Grain Products. Don then owned and operated a salvage yard before going to work at Rockwell as a machinist.
Following retirement, he spent his time with family and enjoyed his grandchildren.
Survivors include: a son, Todd (Kim) Dove, Atchison; two brothers, Jerry Dove, Topeka, Kansas; Henry Dove, Jr., Texas; a friend that was like a son, James Helton, Louisiana; and four grandchildren: Brienna, Zachary, Samantha and Matthew Dove.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis and two brothers, Terry Dove and Ronald Dove.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorials contributions are suggested to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital and may be left in care of the funeral home.
