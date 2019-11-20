Robert C. Dorssom
LANCASTER, Kan. Robert Charles Bob Dorssom, age 78, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Medicalodge of Atchison.
Bob was born on June 9, 1941, in Lancaster, the son of Charles and Virginia (Alban) Dorssom.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1959.
He and Rosemary Roudebush were married, on Oct. 16, 1960, in Lancaster; they later divorced.
To this union three children were born: Matt, Janette and April.
On July 31, 2004, Bob and Floretta S. Watts were united in marriage, in Atchison, Kansas.
Bob began his employment as an operator for the Lancaster Township. He worked in Kansas City as a welder for a few years before he began farming on the family farm. Bob then began as a truck driver, where he drove for Keim Trucking for over 15 years. After he stepped away from truck driving, he ended his career right as he began it, as an operator for the Lancaster Township.
He was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Lancaster.
He was an avid outdoorsman, where he enjoyed spending his free time hunting, mushroom hunting and fishing; he loved his dog, Halle Barrie.
Survivors include: his wife, Floretta Dorssom, of the home, in Lancaster; a son, Matt (Kim) Dorssom, Lancaster; two daughters, Janette (John Giannangeli) Dorssom, Westminster, Colorado, and April (Bobby) Park, Lees Summit, Missouri; stepson, Billy Sechler, Fredonia, Kansas; stepdaughters: Michelle (Jeff) Talley, St. Joseph, Daleana Sechler, St. Joseph, Sandra Sechler, St. Joseph, Raycee Sechler, Elwood, Kansas, and Kim (Mika) Bottorff, Wathena, Kansas; brothers, Steve (Joyce) Dorssom, Prairie Village, Kansas, and Harold (Lou Ann) Dorssom, Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister, Mary McQuillen, Edgerton, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Martha Dorssom, Lawrence, Kansas, and Dyna Dorssom, Warrensburg, Missouri; four grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and 21 step-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, David Lawrence Dorssom and James Edward Dorssom; and a brother-in-law, Roy McQuillen.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Lancaster, with Rev. Emily McQuillan officiating.
Interment of cremated remains will follow, in Lancaster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Johns Lutheran Church, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
