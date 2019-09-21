ATCHISON, Kan. Arlene Dorsey, 75, Atchison, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Atchison Hospital.
Arlene was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Daniel L. and Dorothy May (Burge) Sullivan.
She and John A. Dorsey were united in marriage, on Nov. 5, 1960, in Troy, Kansas.
Arlene was a member of St. Benedict Parish.
She enjoyed music, dancing, going for walks and reading. She was proud of her flowers and enjoyed working in her flower beds.
Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, John Dorsey; two sons: John A. Dorsey III, Topeka, Kansas, and Christopher Dorsey, Kansas City, Kansas; three daughters: Denise Sell, Topeka, Stacey Goodman, Belton, Missouri, and Kim Dorsey, Stillwell, Kansas; four sisters: Sharon Barber, Atchison, Marilyn Cox, Kansas City, Dorothy Dotty Dobbs, Lawson, Missouri, and Brenda Curtis, Lawson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Beverly Berry and Dolores Tate.
Mass of Christian burial was Sept. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Benedicts Church.
Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Benedict Parish, or Atchison Humane Society, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with final care.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.