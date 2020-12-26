William Alfred Bill Dooley died peacefully Dec. 23, 2020, at KC Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri..
Born in Atchison on Nov. 1, 1928, to William F. and Martha (Kramer) Dooley, Bill was the second of four children.
A formative life experience was contracting polio at age 10. Being told he would never walk again, Bill showed his tenacious nature and proved the experts wrong.
He was educated at Maur Hill and St. Benedicts and remained a staunch supporter of those schools his entire life.
After college, he managed alfalfa dehydrating mills throughout the Midwest and created modifications which greatly improved that business.
He moved to Prairie Village, Kansas, for a logistics job with ADM but returned to his love of business and agriculture, by starting Dooley & Co, an animal feed dehydrating business in Lansing, Kansas.
When he retired, he started a tax practice which he kept until he was 89 years old.
Bill married Rita (LaCapra) four months after being introduced to her at his brother Toms wedding. They were married almost 68 years.
She survives him, as do: his children: Barbara, Mary Brenner (Phil), Patricia Green (Ken), William (Bill), Timothy (Tim); and two beloved granddaughters, Abigail Brenner and Sarah Dooley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister, Ann, and his brothers, Tom and Joe, preceded him in death.
Bill loved a good story and was known for his vast collection of tales. He also made his family and friends happy, with the excellence of his cookie and candy making skills.
The children wish to thank everyone for the care Bill received at Kansas City Hospice, as well as the support from Mission Chateau in Prairie Village, Kansas, which sheltered both their parents so well during the pandemic.
Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
Donations in Bills memory may be made to KC Hospice & Palliative Care or St. Anns Church in Prairie Village.
Arrangements entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
