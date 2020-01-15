Cynthia L. Dooley
ATCHISON, Kan. Cynthia Cindy Lea (Navinskey) Dooley, 63, Atchison, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Menorah Medical Center, in Overland Park, Kansas, after a courageous five year cancer battle, surrounded by her children.
The qualities in her that will be most missed will be her compassion, generosity, thoughtfulness and selflessness, plus her beautiful smile.
Cindy was born Nov. 16, 1956, in Atchison, the daughter of Ed and Joan (Schrick) Navinskey.
She attended Corpus Christi (Mooney Creek) Catholic School, JU-4 Elementary School, and graduated from Atchison County Community High School. She attended her first year of college at Emporia State University, then transferred to Kansas State University.
She and Michael Edward Dooley, were united in marriage, on July 24, 1976, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. They had three amazing children: Ashley, Ryan and Cody.
Cindy enjoyed many adventures in her years after leaving the Navinskey family farm. She loved living in the mountains of Montana, in Eden, New York, on Birch Lane, in Kansas City, then eventually back to Atchison.
She was a devoted and loving stay-at-home mom for many years. After the children were in school, Cindy worked in various jobs in Atchison, before finding her passion.
Prior to her recent retirement, she spent 14 years working full-time for Atchison County, as a 911 dispatcher and as a CNA at St Benedicts Abbey, caring for the beloved monks.
Cindys most favorite role was that of grandma. Her beloved grandchildren: Kinley, Rylan and Kieran, called her Mamo. She loved supporting them in their activities, watching them play soccer, and attending various concerts and school functions.
Cindy was an active member of St Benedicts Catholic Church.
She loved crafting and sewing. She was a talented quilt maker, who constantly had several new quilts she was working on. She enjoyed gardening and donating the fruits of her labor to family, friends, neighbors and Catholic Charities. She loved cooking and baking for others. She was known to deliver hot fresh meals to the farmers in the fields and baked childrens birthday cakes for a local shelter.
Cindy is survived by: a daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Dooley, Shawnee, Kansas; and two sons, Ryan Michael Dooley and favorite daughter-in-law, Kelly Sue, Lees Summit, Missouri, and Cody Thomas Dooley, Stockholm, Sweden; three grandchildren: Kinley Wohlgemuth, Rylan Wohlgemuth and Kieran Dooley.
She is also survived by: her father, Ed Navinskey, formerly of Cummings, Kansas; four sisters: Terry (Ross) Montgomery, Effingham, Kansas, Shelly Ludwig, Denham Springs, Louisiana, Connie Watkins, Arlington, Texas, and Brenda (Randy) Dvorak, Weston, Missouri; three brothers: Mike Navinskey, Atchison, Mark Navinskey, Effingham, and Scott (Lori) Navinskey, Atchison;and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and countless extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Joan Navinskey; paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Navinskey; and maternal grandparents, Otto and Agatha Schrick.
A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A visitation with the family will follow until 8 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St Benedicts Catholic Church.
Burial will be at Corpus Christi Cemetery, Winchester, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Benedicts Abbey, American Cancer Society, St Benedicts Catholic School, or Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
