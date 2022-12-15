Franklin Anthony Donovan, better known as Doc or Frank, 95, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after a brief struggle with pneumonia.

Doc never met a stranger or missed the opportunity to celebrate life to the fullest! If there was a horse race, football pool, golf game or a toddy on the porch with friends, he was there...or more likely, the one organizing it!

