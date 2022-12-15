Franklin Anthony Donovan, better known as Doc or Frank, 95, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after a brief struggle with pneumonia.
Doc never met a stranger or missed the opportunity to celebrate life to the fullest! If there was a horse race, football pool, golf game or a toddy on the porch with friends, he was there...or more likely, the one organizing it!
Frank was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Marysville, Kansas, to Clara and Frank Donovan and grew up in Beloit, Kansas.
He graduated from St. Johns High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp., serving 14 months before the war ended. He then attended St. Benedicts College in Atchison for one year of pre-med courses, a year that would determine the remainder of his life, as he met the love of his life, Doreen Harris, while there. Frank transferred to the Chicago College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and received a DPM Degree in 1951. Frank and Doreen married July 29, 1950, and returned to Atchison in 1951, where Frank opened a private podiatry practice. Dr. Donovan practiced until his retirement in 1994.
Frank was a past President of the Kansas Podiatric Association and was active in the American Podiatric Association, serving as Kansas P-PAC Chairman and Representative. Frank served on the parish council of St. Benedicts Church, of which he was a longtime member and was a representative of the Papal Volunteers as well as a member of the Legion of Mary. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a past Grand Knight.
Frank served on various Benedictine College Alumni Association committees and spearheaded football and basketball ticket sales for many years.
He was an AVID BC Football Fan, rarely missing a game, as well as a member of the Maur Hill 500 Club. Doc even learned to like soccer for the four years his youngest grandchild, Molly Schmidt, played womens varsity at BC.
Frank was a member of the Atchison Housing Authority Board for 25 years, serving as chairman for several years. He also served on various other boards in the Atchison community.
Frank is survived by his four daughters: Patty (Tim) Coughlon of Denver, Colorado, Carol (Kim) Day of Leawood, Kansas, Colleen (Jim) Dillingham of Bend, Oregon and Diane (Mike) Schmidt of Overland Park, Kansas. Docs 12 grandchildren have wonderful memories and entertaining stories about their times with Grandpa Doc, especially his late night seminars, where no parents were allowed. 22 great grandchildren also survive, with #23 expected next week. The youngest great is even named Donovan and has Grandma Doreens red hair!
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Doreen, with whom he is surely comparing daily activities over Happy Hour toddies right now, a practice which he credited as the secret to their long happy marriage. He was also predeceased by his parents and three sisters.
Frank would frequently prod us all into action with the words You can sleep when youre dead! Sleep well, Doc!!
A Celebration of Franks Life and Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Benedict Church, 1000 North Second Street, Atchison.
The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by visitation with the family.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Dr. Frank and Doreen Donovan Scholarship Fund at Benedictine College (make checks to Benedictine College, with Doc Donovan in the Memo) or to St. Benedict Parish and may be sent in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
