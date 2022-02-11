Donaldson, Betty L. 1926-2022

Betty L. Donaldson, 95, of Atchison, went to heaven on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on June 9, 1926, in Atchison, the daughter of Kenneth and Pearl (See) Keithline.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1944.
She was married to George Wm. Bill Donaldson on July 9, 1944, in Troy, Kansas. Mr. Donaldson preceded her in death on April 23, 2015.
She was a homemaker and housewife. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church where she served as a Deacon, Elder, Chairperson of Outreach, was a member of the Christian Womens Fellowship, Worship Committee, the Christian Womens Association and the Independence Valley Club. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, reading, raising flowers in her garden, dogs, birds, fishing and dancing with her husband.
Survivors include: two sons, Dennis (Monica) Donaldson, Atchison and Pat (Patty) Donaldson, Effingham, Kansas; five grandchildren: Brent (Ticia) Donaldson, Eric (Lorrie) Donaldson, Erica (Rob) Bradshaw, Natalie (Scott) Hayes and Amanda (John) Schermetzler; eight great- grandchildren; Cole, Ella, Holt, Nicholas, Alexis, Olivia, Ava and Emma; and two step-great-grandchildren, Blayke (Brycen) and Riley; and two dear friends, Carolyn Campbell and Vi Garvin.
Her parents; husband; and a sister, Kay Lauck, preceded her in death.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at First Christian Church. Burial in Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church Choir Fund, the Atchison Humane Society or the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
