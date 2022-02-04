Leslie B. Domann
WINCHESTER, Kan. Leslie B. Domann, 88, Winchester, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Mooney Creek.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Rosary: 10:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. and Interment will follow at Corpus Christi Catholic Church Cemetery.
Lunch will be served by the Corpus Christi Altar Society at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus Hall.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to the Corpus Christi Catholic Church or the Church Building fund and may be sent in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home,208 N. 5th St., Atchison, KS 66002.
Complete obituary can be found at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
