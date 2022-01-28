Donna Joan (Tandy) Domann, 94, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1927, in Worth, Missouri, on the Tandy farm in the Old Freeland Community. She was the only child of Eldon George and Alice Pickering Tandy.
She attended elementary school in Grant City, Missouri, through the fourth grade.
Seeking work during the Depression in 1937, her parents moved to Atchison. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1945 at Atchison High. She played both violin and clarinet in high school ensembles and through the years, enjoyed playing piano and organ. She sang in Sweet Adelines, the Riverbend Singers and her church choir.
She attended one year of college at Mount Saint Scholastica College. Afterwards, she began a long career in health care as a medical assistant. Through the years (framed by 18 years as a stay-at-home mom) she worked for Doctors Anderson, Bosse, Hart, Wallace Sr., Wallace Jr. and lastly, she worked for almost 30 years with Dr. Joseph Burke.
She married Charles Domann, on Aug. 8, 1949.
That marriage brought her to the Mooney Creek farm, where they resided for 62 years until 2011, when they moved to Atchison.
She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, involved both with the Altar Society and the Parish Council.
She was a wonderful bookkeeper, providing optimal support to the familys grain and cattle business.
She will miss her Red Hat friends from the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years; and grandson, John Robert Nugent.
She is survived by: her four children: Marilyn Domann (Stephen Bonebrake) of Lawrence, Kansas, Linda (Robert) Nugent of Wichita, Kansas, John Domann of Mooney Creek and Mark (Carleita) Domann of Oskaloosa, Kansas. She also leaves four grandchildren: Benjamin Buehler and Jennie Buehler, both of Washington, D.C., Kathleen (Daniel) Winters of Wichita and Dr. Jenna Domann of Charleston, South Carolina. She also leaves one great-grandson, Samuel Winters.
Significant in her life were step-grandsons, Thomas Steichen, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Daniel Steichen, Lawrence. She is also survived by: brother-in-law, Leslie B. Domann; sister-in-law, Alice Lee Domann; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Vintage Park Assisted Living, Amberwell Hospice, F. W. Huston Medical Service and Jefferson County Hospice for their compassionate care.
All services will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Mooney Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, beginning with Visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Requiem Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
Christian burial will be in the Corpus Christi Parish Cemetery.
Lunch will be provided by the Corpus Christi Altar Society at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Corpus Christi Church Maintenance Fund and may be left with the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
