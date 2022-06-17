Dodson, Travis W. 1972-2022

Travis Wade Dodson, 49, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Travis was born July 12, 1972, in Olathe, Kansas, the son of Corky and Kathryn (Fulton) Dodson.
He worked at various management positions at Wal-Mart for 27 years.
Travis attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church. He was involved in Boy Scouts growing up and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a former volunteer firefighter in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Travis enjoyed woodworking, cooking, hunting and listening to music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Travis married Christina (Chrissy) Petesch on April 7, 2001; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: his mother, Kathryn Dodson, Atchison; a son, Christopher Petesch, Oskaloosa, Kansas; two daughters, Peyton Dodson, Atchison, and Gracelyn Dodson, Atchison; honorary brothers: Bob Eddy, Anthony Burton, Jacob Cline, Joey Vanderharr, Will Dulaban, Aaron Hollis, Raymond Wilfong, Tim Campbell; honorary sisters: Maggie Petesch Burton, Michelle Eddy, Kara Wright, Kelly Sneller, Katie Roit and Becca Dulaban; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as son-in -law of Mike and Cheryl Petesch and grandson of Bill and Edythe Myers.
He was preceded by his father Corky Dodson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow at the Old Huron Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral costs and medical expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.