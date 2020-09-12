ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Betty J. Dobbs, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
She was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Atchison, Kansas.
Betty worked for 44 years at Saunders Manufacturing.
She enjoyed country western music and dancing.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Garrison; mother and stepfather, Lillie (Wolfe) and Raymond Craig; and brother, Robert Garrison.
Survivors include: her children, Larry Garrison, Angela (Silvey) Caswell, Ray Silvey (Lisa Thomas); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, George Garrison (Kathy).
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimers Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
