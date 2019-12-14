James E. Dixon
19522019
ATCHISON, Kan. James E. Jim Dixon, 67, Atchison, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hickory Pointe Nursing Home, in Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Jim was born March 8, 1952, in Denver, Colorado, the son of James E. and Gladys Hoover Dixon.
He attended schools in Denver, Lenexa, Kansas, and Atchison, where he graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1970. He then attended Benedictine College, in Atchison, and then Park College, Parkville, Missouri, graduating in 1992, with a bachelor of science in management/computer information systems (Summa Cum Laude).
He and Mary Johanna Betts were married, in Jan. of 1972, and had a daughter, Kimberly Nicole Dixon, from this union and later divorced in 1991.
He then married long time friend, Lynn Stewart, on July 24, 2004, in Bendena, Kansas. They enjoyed years of traveling and seeing the country.
Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1970 until his honorable discharge in 1974, as a sergeant, where he served in Guam and Texas.
He then returned to Atchison, where he was employed at Rockwell International Corporation, and then Atchison Casting Corporation beginning in 1974 as an industrial engineer, and as a senior industrial engineer from 1993 until 1996.
In January 1996, he opened Dixon Computer and Business Services, in Atchison, and retired from this in July 2010.
He was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church, and served as member of the choir and choir director for the church. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He also sang for many years with the choir of First Christian Church.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Lynn Dixon, of the couples home, in Atchison; children: Jennifer (Robert) Knight, Leavenworth, Kansas, and James W. (Melissa) Stewart, Atchison; three sisters, Linda Dixon, Fruita, Colorado, Rebecca Rhyneer, Milford, Ohio, and Tonya Monique Bhelke, Grand Junction, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his father, James E. Dixon, in 1953; and his mother, Gladys Hoover Dixon, in 2019; and his daughter, Kimberly Nicole Dixon, in 2019.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the First Christian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: LEWY BODY Dementia Association or St. Croix Hospice, and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom final care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
