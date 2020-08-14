Dillon, Rena L. 1931-2020

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. Rena Lou Dillon, daughter of Homer T. and Cecilia Masingill McCoole, was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas. She departed this life Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Table Rock Health Care Center, in Kimberling City, Missouri, at the age of 88 years, seven months, and 18 days.
On June 13, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert William Dillon, Sr., and to this union three daughters and one son were born. She and Robert shared 27 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest daughter, Rebecca Louise Dillon, who died at birth.
Rena is survived by two daughters, Kimberley Harms, and her husband, Tom, and Kelli Dillon-LeDuc, and her husband, Rhett, all of Kimberling City; a son, Robert William Dillon, Jr., and his wife, Ellen, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Connor, Dillon, Shane, Jeremy, and Cecilia; a brother, Homer T. McCoole, and his wife, Dora, of Atchison; a sister, Bobbie Sue OMalley, of St. Joseph, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives.
She was born in Atchison on her fathers birthday. She graduated from Atchison High School, where she was active in sports and was a cheerleader.
She and Robert made their home at the Cliff Springs Camp in Richland, Missouri, and operated the Cliff Springs Episcopal Camp and Conference Center from 1960 to 1981. During those years, Rena was known as Mama D. to hundreds of campers. Rena then worked as the activity director at Lebanon Care Center for several years. After retiring, she enjoyed her grandchildren.
Rena was a longtime, active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lebanon. Her faith and her family were always at the very center of her life.
She was an excellent seamstress and cook, and loved holidays, especially Christmas. She really liked country music and loved to dance, particularly the Two Step and the Jitterbug. She loved her family dearly and greatly enjoyed having time with her grandchildren.
Rena was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and was a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and know that her family and friends will cherish the wonderful memories she created for them during her lifetime.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon, Missouri. A visitation will follow the service.
A memorial has been established to the Alzheimers Foundation or Heart and Home for Children, Inc. and donations may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Holman Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon, Missouri. As published in the Atchison Globe.
