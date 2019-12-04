Dettmer, Betty J. 1925-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Betty Jane (Shaver) Dettmer, 94, died Nov. 30, 2019, at Atchison Senior village.
She was born Sept. 8, 1925, in Randolph, Kansas, the daughter of Jacob and Ellen Mae Shaver.
She attended schools in Riley County and moved to Atchison in 1948.
She married David Dettmer, on Oct. 20, 1943, at the First Christian Church, in Manhattan. They were married for 53 years.
He preceded her in death in 1996.
Having had to leave school after the 8th grade to help on the family farm, she earned her GED in adulthood and went on to earn her education for ministry certification, in the late 1980s.
She was a talented seamstress, a great cook, a good guitar player, an impressive softball pitcher and an avid reader.
Although she was legendary for cutting someones head off in almost every picture she took, she loved capturing memories with loved ones. And there was nothing she loved more than her family. A close second was being of service.
She was active in the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), serving as: secretary of the board, chairman of the Outreach, Membership and Christian Education committees, deaconess, elder and youth group sponsor.
She held every office in the Christian Womens Fellowship group, and was president of the church sewing group, chairman of the churchs three prayer chains, and elder emeritus.
She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts, active for more than 25 years, and was active in the Martha Washington Chapter No. 215 Order of Easter Star and the community.
Also preceding her in death were: her parents; two brothers, Ellis and Jake; and one sister, Virginia.
Betty is survived by: two daughters, Betty Sue (Doug) Thomas, Atchison, and Cindi (Ken) Nohe, Palm Harbor, Florida; one sister, Ellen Eppler, Topeka; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial to follow, at Mt Vernon Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Atchison Public Library, for large print books, or Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian cargo van fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
