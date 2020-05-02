ATCHISON, Kan. Jeanne Z. Derry, 77, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka, Kansas.
Jeanne was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of Claude and Zenobia (Westfall) Spence.
She was a homemaker for most of her life.
Jeanne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her family, books, camping, church and helping others.
Survivors include: her children: Richard L. Layton, Illinois, Roger Ruffner, Iowa, Tanya and Curt Pope, (three children), North Carolina, Douglas J. Ruffner and (Greg Walker), Oklahoma, William A. Keebler, (one child) California, Raymond J. Keebler, (two children and four grandchildren) California, Dawn J. and (Tim) Bloemker, (Four children and two grandchildren), Illinois, Laura Calhoun, (one child) Atchison; three stepchildren: Janette L. Derry, (two children and five grandchildren), Alliance, Ohio, Monica M. Fernandez, (four children and three grandchildren), Canton, Ohio, John S. and (Stephanie) Derry, (five children), Salem, Ohio; a brother, Pete and (Debbie) Spence; six sisters: Anne Bourgeois, Catherine Bliss, Susan Poe, Barb Murphy, Joanie Gouchenour, Terri (Raymond) Levinston, all of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; significant other, Ronnie Coulter; a grandson, Keith R. Lasher; a great-grandchild, Percy P. Derry; three brothers: Claude Mackie Spence Jr., Jack Spence and Lad Spence; two nephews, David Spence, Steve Spence; a niece, Cynthia Spence; and a great-nephew, Richie Spence.
The family has requested that Jeanne be cremated and burial of cremated remains will be a later date.
Memorials are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry, and may be left in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
