COLLEGE STATION, Texas Jon James Denton, of College Station, Texas, went to his final resting place on Feb. 19, 2021. Jon was born on July 3, 1941, and raised on a farm in Denton, Kansas. He married Barbara Spencer of Stewartsville, Missouri, and they enjoyed a loving 53 year union.
Education was a value passed to Jon by his parents; accordingly, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at Northwest Missouri State College while competing as a scholarship athlete. After teaching chemistry and physics for seven years in Richmond, Missouri, he went on to obtain his Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Missouri.
Jons family was his purpose in life, he and Barbara raised three children, Debbie, Denise and David, with love and optimism.
Survivors include daughters, Debbie Denton-Misfeldt and her husband Randy and Denise Denton; son, David Denton and wife Jennifer; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one nephew.
Jon is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, John E. Ed and Helen Denton; and two sisters, Jean J. Denton, and Melinda Denton Chamley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
