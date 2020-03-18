ATCHISON, Kan. Sister Jeremy Dempsey, OSB, 94, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the monastery.
Sister Jeremy was born Aug. 16, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Hanna OConnor Dempsey of Blaine, Kansas.
After entering the monastery in 1949, she taught in high schools in Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. With a masters degree in English from Creighton University, she served as an English instructor at Donnelly College, Kansas City, Kansas, and Benedictine College, Atchison.
After retiring from teaching, she assisted in the monasterys development office and other services. She lived her religious commitment for more than 70 years, and remained a prayerful and active part of her communitys life until her death.
Sister Jeremy was preceded in death by: her parents; and by her sister, Marjorie Fast.
She is survived by: nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site.
Funeral services are pending to be held at a later date, www.mountosb.org.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
beckerdyer.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
