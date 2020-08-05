Demmon, Brady C. 1972-2020

PEVELY, Mo. Brady Christopher Demmon, age 47, of Pevely, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Pevely. He was born October 6, 1972 in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Martha (nee Robinson) and Donald Demmon of Pevely.
Other family members are: his five children, Jordan, Brooke, Alex, Andrew, and Kiera; a grandson, Luka; and his sister, Sarah (John) Elliott of Arnold, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Mary Robinson, Ramona and Bud Picraux.
He attended grade school and junior high school in Atchison, before moving to Pevely where he attended and graduated from Herculaneum high school. He also attended Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri, and worked for Sky Construction Co. in Fenton, Missouri.
Graveside service and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Atchison, officiated by Rev. Syd Stien, pastor of Atchison United Methodist Church.
Memorials in his memory are preferred to the American Diabetes Association. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.