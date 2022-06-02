David R. DeMaranville
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. David Ralph DeMaranville, 58, of Leavenworth, died Friday, May 27, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Farm Rescue. As published in the Atchison Globe.
