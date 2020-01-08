Enrique de la Caridad del Cobre Becali
19502019
ATCHISON, Kan. Enrique de la Caridad del Cobre Becali, 69, Atchison, died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital.
Enrique was born July 12, 1950, in Havana, Cuba, the son of Enrique and Olga Becali.
He attended elementary schools in Hialeah, Florida, and graduated from Hillsdale High School, in San Mateo, California. He then attended and graduated from San Franciso State University, San Francisco, California, where he studied biology and chemistry, and received a bachelor of science degree and a teaching certificate from Sonoma State University.
Enrique formerly taught in Sonoma County, California, then in Richfield, Idaho, then at Riverbend School, in Atchison, and currently was teaching science classes at Doniphan West High School, Highland, Kansas.
He and Marianne had their first date on July 4, 1983, and were united in marriage, on Aug. 12, 1984, in San Mateo, at St. Timothy Catholic Church.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish, Atchison, and Resurrection Parish, in California.
Survivors include: his wife, Marianne; daughter, Melissa Becali, Sebastopol, California; adopted children: Laura, Richfield, Idaho; Martin, San Mateo, and Antoinette, San Francisco; two sisters, Hortensia, Boise, Idaho, and Olga, Leavenworth, Kansas; brothers-in-law, Marc, Michael and Mark, and Marty, who preceded him in death; nieces: Gina, Olga and Stephanie; nephews: Christopher, Jeremiah and Zachary; great-nephews: Landon, Arrow, Sevio and Rio; great-nieces: Willow, MiSol, Mia and Sophia.
In California, members of the Howard and Franceschi families, and many teachers and students from the Atchison, and Richfield, Idaho, and Sonoma County areas.
A Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Benedicts Church, 1000 North Second St., Atchison.
A Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m., at the church.
After mass there will be time allotted for memories to be shared and a meal will follow at St. Josephs Church, 705 Spring Garden, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, and may be mailed to: P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. As published in the Atchison Globe.
