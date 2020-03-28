Davis, Lou E. 1933-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Lou Edna Davis, 86, of Atchison, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Atchison Senior Village, Atchison.
Lou E. Hunter was born on May 1, 1933, in Atchison, the daughter of Russell and Edna L. (Loyd) Hunter.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1951.
Lou worked various jobs including waitressing, but the majority of her life was spent as a homemaker and housewife.
She was married to Harold D. Davis; he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1992.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Lou enjoyed cooking, and watching her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: a son, Herbert (Diana) Feek Jr., Atchison; a daughter, Sandra Faudere, Atchison; a brother, Robert Hunter, Atchison; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; husband; and two great-grandchildren, preceded her in death.
Private family services will be on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Friends may stop by the funeral home, view and sign the register book from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
